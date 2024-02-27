Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.91.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
