Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

