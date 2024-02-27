Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 8.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 70,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 683,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 12.2 %

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.