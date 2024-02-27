Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALEX

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.