Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Albany International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 234.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

