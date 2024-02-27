Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.89. 281,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 594,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.