Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 281,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $841.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 298,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 218,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,561,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 195,358 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.