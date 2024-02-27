Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.76 on Friday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,656 shares of company stock worth $2,033,167. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 47.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 302,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 177.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

