Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AEM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

