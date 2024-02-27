AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Feb 24 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a feb 24 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

AGNC stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 954.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 321,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,610,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 673,484 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

