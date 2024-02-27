AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,722. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. AES’s payout ratio is -78.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

