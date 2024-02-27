AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

AES traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 1,322,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,244. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

