Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $40,014,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 224.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,573,000 after buying an additional 440,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.