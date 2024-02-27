ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.13. ADTRAN shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 587,142 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $506.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.