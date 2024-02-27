Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.