Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.95. 1,823,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,738. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $594.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.77. The company has a market cap of $248.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

