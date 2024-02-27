abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Plans GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of ABDN stock traded down GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 153.60 ($1.95). 6,161,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,318. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.75 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 212.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
