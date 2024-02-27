Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
