AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

