987,600 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 987,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,234,000. Vale comprises about 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vale by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vale by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after buying an additional 911,385 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 872,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 614,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vale by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 8,605,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,462,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

