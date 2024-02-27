8,348 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

