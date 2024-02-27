81,984 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,090 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

