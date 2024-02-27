7,500 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 471.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 4,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,306. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

