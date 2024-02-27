5,773 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 627,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

