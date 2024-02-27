5,610 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 341,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,181. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

