5,441 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 66.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

