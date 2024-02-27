4,658 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Danaher by 328.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Danaher by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Danaher by 5.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.52. 599,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,130. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

