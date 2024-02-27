2,531 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $680.31. 60,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,895. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $681.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

