2,061 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,907,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $138.17 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

