10,491 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 817,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.