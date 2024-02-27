10,400 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 6.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.