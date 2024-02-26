Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.85-4.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $63.12. 10,623,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,937 shares of company stock worth $6,008,845 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

