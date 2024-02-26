Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 18,769 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

