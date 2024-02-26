Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 6.8 %

ZVIA stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 4,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

