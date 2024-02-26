Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.6 %

ZETA stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.