Yun Sung Cho Sells 739 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 244,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.