X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. X4 Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XFOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $54,425. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,158. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

