Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.50 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.50 billion and approximately $8,534.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,656,916,044 coins and its circulating supply is 35,470,248,539 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,656,916,043.875 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.58760852 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,697.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

