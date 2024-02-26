Worldcoin Price Reaches $8.28 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $925.28 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00015518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,433,967 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 135,697,389.1298294 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 9.1300654 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $708,514,242.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

