Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $307.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $309.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.