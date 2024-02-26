Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
