Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 939,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $316.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.