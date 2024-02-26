Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,961,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

