Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.