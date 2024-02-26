Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. 767,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,423. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

