Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WGO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

