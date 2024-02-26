Winmill & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. 238,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,138. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

