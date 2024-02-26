Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $350.63

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $350.63 and last traded at $346.36, with a volume of 215121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $338.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.72.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $103,899,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

