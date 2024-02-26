Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WING
Wingstop Trading Up 1.4 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.