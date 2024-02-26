Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.72.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Trading Up 1.4 %

WING stock opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.36. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $343.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.