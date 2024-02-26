Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $350.63

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $350.63 and last traded at $346.36, with a volume of 215121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.83.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

