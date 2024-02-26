Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $277.57 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

